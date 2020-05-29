COVID-19: Krishna Mutt in Udupi won’t open on June 1

Ishapriya Tirtha swami, Paryaya Admar Mutt seer said even though the state government has decided to reopen temples under the Muzrai department from June 1, Krishna Mutt in Udupi will not open for devotees up to June 15.

He said the decision on opening the Mutt will be taken after consulting and seeking suggestions of all the Ashta Mutt seers.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, no devotees were allowed inside the Mutt. We have been adhering to the guidelines of the district administration and Central and State governments. There is darshan facility for Krishna devotees from outside the temple and the devotees should cooperate. Only needed staff are inside the Krishna Mutt. All the puja rituals are held as per the tradition,” the seer added.

“Though other temples are allowing darshan of the presiding deity, the seers are only conducting puja rituals in Ashta Mutt. If anyone inside the Mutt is affected, then it will affect the puja rituals. Hence it has been decided to offer darshan of the deity only after 10 to 15 days,” the seer added.