Covid-19 positive man escapes hospital in Karnataka's Hubballi after being arrested for theft

Karnataka: Covid-19 +ve man arrested for theft, escapes

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 15:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

A Covid-19 patient, arrested on account of alleged theft, escaped from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Institute (KIMS) in Hubballi on Friday.

CCTV footage showed him wandering outside the ward, while two policemen were on security duty outside the Covid-19 hospital, sources told DH.

Suburban police had recently arrested him on charges of thieving valuables from a hardware shop. He was shifted to KIMS, a designated Covid-19 hospital in the district, after he tested positive for Covid-19. A police constable who came into contact with him also tested positive for the virus, sources added.

His escape created a wave of panic among people. The police are still investigating and the search for him is still on.

Hubballi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

