Covid-19: Staff body wants Belagavi session cancelled

Covid-19: Staff body wants Belagavi session cancelled

The Winter Session is scheduled to start on December 13 in Belagavi

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 02:39 ist
Police personnel direct commuters to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 testing. Credit: PTI Photo

The Secretariat Employees' Association on Wednesday urged Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to cancel the Winter Session of the legislature in Belagavi in the wake of the fresh threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Winter Session is scheduled to start on December 13 in Belagavi. The association, in its petition, said Belagavi borders Maharashtra and Goa.

"Thousands of officials, staff and politicians will be in the same place at the same time for the session, stoking fear that the virus may spread faster," it said, asking Kageri to reconsider the session plan. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
India News
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 