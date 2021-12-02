Covid-19: Staff body wants Belagavi session cancelled

The Secretariat Employees' Association on Wednesday urged Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to cancel the Winter Session of the legislature in Belagavi in the wake of the fresh threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Winter Session is scheduled to start on December 13 in Belagavi. The association, in its petition, said Belagavi borders Maharashtra and Goa.

"Thousands of officials, staff and politicians will be in the same place at the same time for the session, stoking fear that the virus may spread faster," it said, asking Kageri to reconsider the session plan.

