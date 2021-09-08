Crime incidents on the rise in Hassan

The rising crime incidents in Hassan city and taluk in the past few days have created anxiety among the people.

Miscreants assaulted an old couple with lethal weapons at Maranahalli village in the taluk and escaped with a gold chain weighing 30 gm on Tuesday. The injured are being treated at the district hospital.

In another incident, a drunken brawl between two unidentified persons, resulted in serious injuries of a person, at Nitturu in the taluk. It is alleged that there was an argument between the two in an inebriated condition, when one hit the other with a club. He sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and is said to be critical.

A video clip of this has been circulated on social media.

Miscreants broken open the door and escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 6.4 lakh, at Nandini Layout, in Hassan city, on Sunday. The residents of the house had gone to Bengaluru a few days ago. The burglary came to light when they returned home.

A shop near Shankaranahalli Gate was broken into and a laptop, cash and other materials stolen, in Hassan city.

