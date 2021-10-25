Crocodile drags 15-year-old boy into Kali river

A 15-year-old boy was dragged by a crocodile while he was fishing in Kali river near Dandeli on Sunday.

The victim has been identified asMoeen Mohammad Gulbarg, a resident of Vinayak Nagar in the town. The incident occurred when he went fishing in Kali river along Halyal Road on the outskirts of the town.

He had cast the fishing net and was waiting for a catch when a crocodile pounced on him and dragged him into the river, according to the locals.

The police and Fire and Emergency Service personnel, along with Jungle Lodge Resorts staff, have taken up search operation. The authorities have stopped outflow from Supa dam to aid

search operation.

The search teams were unable to trace the body till late evening.