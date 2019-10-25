Cyclone Kyarr: Gusty winds, rain batter coastal region

Heavy showers, strong winds and the turbulence in the Arabian Sea, triggered by Kyarr cyclone, wreaked havoc on the coastal districts on Friday.

High waves in the range of 3 metres lashed along the coast in Uttara Kannada.

Heavy showers, accompanied by squally winds with speeds in the range of 40 kmph to 80 kmph, battered the coastal areas of Karwar district. Several houses have been damaged due to sea erosion and tree fall in Karwar, Ankola and parts of the district.

The rough sea has forced tourists out of Kudle, Om and Main beaches in Gokarna. Mahabaleshwara Atmalinga is under water.

Kadra dam has received good inflows owing to unrelenting rain in Kali river basin. As a precautionary measure huge volume of water is being let out through three crest gates.

As many as 11 shelter homes have been opened in Uttara Kannada district.

The district administration has declared holiday on Saturday for all schools and colleges in five taluks.

2 die in rain-related incidents

Downpour, coupled with gusty winds, pummeled Udupi district on Friday.

Two people, including a woman, died in rain-related incidents. Sulochana (42) was washed away in an overflowing stream at Shankatheertha in Kunjarugiri of Kaup taluk on Thursday.

In another incident, Ravindra Kulal (38) was killed after a tree fell on his house at Santajeddu near Udupi.

Torrential rain has inundated several villages. Water gushed into Car Street of Sri Krishna Temple. Udupi DC Jagadeesha has declared holiday for educational institutions in the town on Saturday. Udupi town has received 7 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Friday).

Malaprabha basin

Inflows into Malaprabha river has increased as its catchment - Khanapur and Bailhongal taluks in Belagavi - is experiencing heavy showers.

Heavy rains lashed Hubballi-Dharwad on Friday afternoon. Moderate showers started in the morning itself, and rains got intensified in the afternoon. A tree was uprooted at the Court Circle in Hubballi, damaging power lines.

A total of 1.18 lakh cusecs was discharged into downstream Bhima from Sonnada Bhima Barrage in Afzalpur taluk. The barrage is getting good inflows following heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Wet weather grips Malnad

Many parts of Malnad, including Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, witnessed copious rain, accompanied by strong winds, on Friday. Roof tiles of Kottigehara Govt High School were swept away by strong winds. A vast tract of coffee and areca nut plantation in Kalasa, Banakal, Balluru and Kunduru has been damaged.

Gusty winds brought down Banana plantation at Hanagodu in Hunasur taluk of Mysuru district.

Orange alert in five districts

The India Meteorological Department has declared orange alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Haveri districts. The Met department has forecast thundershowers for parts of north and south interior Karnataka in the next 48 hours.