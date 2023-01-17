Dakshina Kannada, Udupi stare at milk shortage as procurement declines

The Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL) is staring at milk shortage of around 50,000 litres per day as its procurement has declined.

The phenomena is the same throughout the state. Lumpy skin disease, lack of interest shown by the farmers is estimated to have brought down milk production, said DKMUL President Sucharitha Shetty to DH.

Also Read — Milk output in Karnataka drops by 10 lakh litres a day

The DKMUL had procured 5.20 lakh litres of milk daily in January last year. Now, it has come down to 4.70 lakh litres a day. Meanwhile, demand for milk has increased by 10 per cent to 11 per cent in the market. “We are trying to procure milk from other milk unions, especially from Mandya to meet the requirements of the consumers. Further, it is a burden to procure milk from other unions as it involves transportation costs as well,” he said.

Shetty explained that the dairy farmers are demanding a hike in the price as the price of fodder has increased. There is also a shortage of milk for milk powder. During Covid-19, a large quantity of milk powder was produced. Some of the sweets require milk powder. “Now, we are procuring it from other milk unions,” said Shetty.

“There is demand for milk in both the districts.There is a need to give emphasis on milk production in undivided Dakshina Kannada district,” he said.

To overcome the loss, the DKMUL has decided to withdraw an incentive of Rs 1.05 per litre given for the farmers. The DKMUL in October had decided to provide an incentive of Rs 2.05 per litre in addition to the incentive given by the government in the interest of the dairy farmers. “This was costing Rs 3 crore per month to the DKMUL. To overcome the burden, we have decided to withdraw Rs 1.05 incentive per litre.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Deputy Director Arun Kumar Shetty said that the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle is under control. A total of 188 cattle succumbed to the disease in the district so far.

“On an average, the daily reporting of the cases have come down in the district. Further, 90 per cent of the cattle have been vaccinated in the district against lumpy skin disease.”