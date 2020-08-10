DC visits flood-prone areas in Udupi

Rains continue to lash Udupi district on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, people living in the low-lying areas were shifted to safer locations.

When water-level in Swarna river increased near Hiriyadka on Saturday night, a few residents of Perampalli Kudru were shifted. After the flood situation receded on Sunday, the family members returned back to their houses. The flood has receded at Uppooru, Arooru areas. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana visited the flood affected areas in Navunda, Nada on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, 25 cattle from Udyavara Gaushala were shifted to Rajangann in Sri Krishna Mutt. In the past 24 hours, Udupi district received 11.67 mm of rainfall. Udupi taluk received 117 mm, Kundapura - 116 mm and Karkala - 102 mm of rainfall.

Flood from Swarna river had inundated farmland in Parkala Shettybettu. Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha said the flood water had receded in Navunda, Kudru areas and people need not panic.

The compensation will be released to those who had suffered loss of property and lives.

The deputy commissioner promised to consider the demand for a bridge from residents of Navunda Kudru.