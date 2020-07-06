DCM denies community spread of infection

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that there is no community spread of coronavirus, in the state. “Around 90% of the people are getting recovered. When compared to other states, the number of infection is less in Karnataka,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, after launching drinking water projects in Mandya on Monday, he said, “Community spread of the virus is not reported in any other state. Hence, it is not possible for a community spread in Karnataka. The number of seriously ill patients is less. In future also, only 5 to 6% of the infected will need hospitalisation.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “There is no shortage of funds for managing Covid pandemic. It is true that there was a problem due to shortage of beds in Bengaluru. The authorities had to face the problem, as there was a sudden rise in the number of patients. Now, it has been sorted out. Arrangements have been made for 15,000 beds. Additional ambulances are ready. Covid tests too would be expedited.”

On imposing lockdown, Ashwath Narayan said, “Lockdown would affect daily wagers and others. It is not right to impose a lockdown at this situation. The government is tackling the situation and the people have to live with the virus.”

Reacting to Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah’s statements on misusing Covid funds, he said, he has enough time to question us, on the accounts. “Let him question us in the session. We will give complete details. People are already worried. Everybody should join hands for the people. The government is efficiently handling the issue. Unable to stand it, he is leveling allegations,” he said.