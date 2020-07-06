DCM denies community spread of infection

DCM denies community spread of infection

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mandya,
  • Jul 06 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 22:03 ist
Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan launches a drinking water project at Kothathi in Mandya on Monday. District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda and Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh are also seen. DH PHOTO

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that there is no community spread of coronavirus, in the state. “Around 90% of the people are getting recovered. When compared to other states, the number of infection is less in Karnataka,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, after launching drinking water projects in Mandya on Monday, he said, “Community spread of the virus is not reported in any other state. Hence, it is not possible for a community spread in Karnataka. The number of seriously ill patients is less. In future also, only 5 to 6% of the infected will need hospitalisation.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “There is no shortage of funds for managing Covid pandemic. It is true that there was a problem due to shortage of beds in Bengaluru. The authorities had to face the problem, as there was a sudden rise in the number of patients. Now, it has been sorted out. Arrangements have been made for 15,000 beds. Additional ambulances are ready. Covid tests too would be expedited.”

On imposing lockdown, Ashwath Narayan said, “Lockdown would affect daily wagers and others. It is not right to impose a lockdown at this situation. The government is tackling the situation and the people have to live with the virus.”

Reacting to Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah’s statements on misusing Covid funds, he said, he has enough time to question us, on the accounts. “Let him question us in the session. We will give complete details. People are already worried. Everybody should join hands for the people. The government is efficiently handling the issue. Unable to stand it, he is leveling allegations,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DCM Ashwath Narayan
COVID
Mandya

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 