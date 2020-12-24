Demand for IT Park in Mangaluru gets a boost

A recent survey of the IT industry suggests that IT professionals from different parts of India and abroad are willing to relocate to Mangaluru or Udupi if the cities offered better opportunities for the field, in a major boost to the cities' demand for an IT park.

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in collaboration with CII and a few IT companies, surveyed as many as 2,240 IT professionals from across the globe with a majority of them hailing from Coastal Karnataka, of which 96 per cent expressed willingness to move to Mangaluru or Udupi for work.

More than 95 per cent respondents, currently residing in foreign countries, were ready to return to Mangaluru for favourable career opportunities and about 53 per cent of the respondents were looking for a better standard of living.

“Mangaluru needs a tech park as there is a lot of talent in the region. But talents are forced to relocate to different cities in search of career opportunities," one of the respondents said. The survey revealed that 87 per cent of respondents were willing to move to different cities provided there are better job opportunities.

A significant share of respondents were programmers, technical support or involved in consultation, BPO, research and development, analysis and software testing.

The survey showed that professionals favoured better work-life balance, and rated recreational opportunities as the least important. Close to 93 per cent of graduates were keen on pursuing their career in Mangaluru.

KCCI president Isaac Vas said many IT companies being run from commercial complexes are not able to carry out their operations smoothly.