Demand raised for North Karnataka state in Belagavi, supporters hoist separate flag

Members of Uttar Karnataka Horat Samiti hoisted a separate North Karnataka flag at Hirebagewadi in Belagavi taluk on Friday demanding bifurcation of the state and a new state for the north region.

Led by Adivesh Itgagi, Samiti members hoisted the separate state flag in the village near Bailhongal bus stop located along the Pune-Bengaluru national highway, about 18 km from the district headquarters.

Efforts by the police to prevent this incident were thwarted by Samiti members by singing the national anthem to divert the police while others took the opportunity to hoist the flag.

Itagi said they hoisted the separate state flag for the third time as successive state governments failed to ensure the development of North Karnataka and have meted it step-motherly treatment.

Samiti secretary Srikant Madhubharmanavar said, Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi has been idle and it needs to be made functional if development of the region has to be realised.

Samiti members Anandgouda Patil, Basavaraj Dhulapanavar, Gangadhar Agasimani, Samarth Itgagi, Virupakshi Rotti and Chambanna Wall were present.