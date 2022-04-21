Devotee crushed to death under chariot

A 45-year-old person was crushed to death after a chariot ran over him during the Naradamuni Rathotsava at Chigateri village in the taluk on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Suresh Basavanagouda, a resident of Davanagere.
According to the police, the incident occurred when the devotees were pulling the chariot.
He fell down in the melee, came under the wheel and was killed instantly.
It took some time for the police to control the situation as tension prevailed after the incident. The police shifted the body to the hospital.
