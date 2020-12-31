District administration ready to resume classes

The district Administration is ready to resume regular classes for SSLC and PUC from Friday. The classrooms and institution premises are being sanitised, to ensure the safety of the students as well as the staff, both teaching and non-teaching.

As per the announcement of the state government, regular classes for Class 10, second pre-university and Vidyagama programme for government school students from class six to nine will commence on Friday.

The district has a total of 2,290 schools, offering primary and high school education and there are 2,08,605 students and 20,088 teachers. There are 1,576 schools offering education from Class I to VIII, with a total of 1,68,495 students and 11,893 teachers. Similarly, 714 schools offer 10th standard education with 40,110 students and 8,195 teachers.

The officials of the respective local bodies such as Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies have cleaned the premises of the institutions. The students will be subject to thermal screening and sanitisers will be provided to all.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri informed that Covid-19 tests are mandatory for teachers and the process has already commenced. Deputy Directors for Public Instruction and Pre-University Education and the respective Board Education officers are directed to take all necessary measures, to ensure the safety of students as well as teachers.

The students have to get a consent letter from their parents, before coming to school or college. It is not mandatory for the students to attend offline classes, but, the teachers must be present in the institution.

In addition, hot drinking water will be provided to students. Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is compulsory. Foodgrains will be distributed to the students, instead of mid-day meals.