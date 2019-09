Supporters of former minister D K Shivakumar performed pooja to the Nirguna Paduke of Dattatreya at Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of the district on Friday.

They prayed for early release of Shivakumar after facing the inquiry courageously. The former minister and his astrologer Dwarakanth too had offered pooja at Dattatreya temple a few days ago to overcome obstacles.