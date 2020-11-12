Doubling will ensure all-weather link between Goa and Karnataka: South Western Railway

In the wake of objection raised by Goa environmentalists and state Congress unit for doubling of railway line in Goa, as part of the Hosapete-Vasco railway line doubling project, the South Western Railway (SWR) has clarified that double line would improve mobility and provide all-weather rail link in the region.

In a virtual press conference, P K Mishra, additional general manager, SWR stated that the line doubling project would result in more number of passenger trains, boost intrastate connectivity and trade and commerce between the states. Apart from relaxing bottlenecks of ghat section operations and improving passenger amenities at stations, the double rail line would also result in increased tourist inflow, he said.

Works to double the 90-km line in Goa have been awarded, and are being taken up after ensuring necessary clearances. The single line in the ghat section is limiting train running capacity, and the average section running time is also less. The ghat section is extremely landslide-prone and it remains frequently cut off during the rainy season. Therefore, the doubling project would be a game-changer, the additional general manager explained.

He clarified, with the emphasis being given to the usage of environment-friendly sources of energy, the transport of coal is coming down gradually. The purpose of the project is to facilitate the easy and faster movement of the public.

Moreover, the doubling is being done on railway land, and there is no additional impact on the environment. The alignment would be decided to avoid trees to the extent possible, and not to affect buildings. Environment impact assessment study is done by IISc-Bengaluru, and electrification would make trains carbon-neutral, he added.

SWR chief public relations officer E Vijaya stated that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence, genuine concerns of the public would be addressed, and the work would be executed only by liaising with the Goa government.

The SWR issued a clarification on the track doubling between Karnataka and Goa following stiff opposition by the Goan Congress and environmentalists citing the proposed project, along with NH 4 widening, will turn the tiny state into a coal hub.