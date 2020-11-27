DPAR to observe Sakala Week from November 30

In order to create awareness and speedy disposal of applications received under ‘Sakala’, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), is conducting Sakala Week from November 30.

Karnataka Sakala Services Act was passed in 2011 to provide guarantee of services to citizens in Karnataka with a stipulated time limiting to citizen related services. The Act came to be known as the Sakala act in November 2012.

Sakala, Additional Mission Director B R Mamatha addressed the Additional Deputy Commissioner and other district-level officers through video conference, on Friday. The department is organising Sakala Week in three phases in the state.

The Revenue department, Urban Development, Transport, Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs will observe Sakala week between November 30 and December 5. Similarly, Sakala week of Rural Development will be between December 7 and 11 and other departments will observe it from December 14 to 19, she informed.

The programme covers disposal of fresh applications under Sakala within the given time, awareness programmes, Sakala teams to visit and inspect offices, gathering public opinion and publicising Sakala.

As many as 1,025 civic-centered services of 98 departments and organisations come under the purview of Sakala. The authorities have received a total of 22,88,81,652 applications under Sakala and 22,82,55,866 are disposed, Mamatha informed.

Mamatha directed the officials to form four teams to look after Sakala week celebration and Additional Deputy Commissioner should pay visit to the offices coming under the purview of Sakala.

Explaining about applying under Sakala scheme, she said, the applicants receive Guarantee Services of Citizen (GSC) number along with the acknowledgement.

The status of the application can be known using GSC number either visiting www.sakala.kar.nic.in or by calling 080-44554455. The applicants can appeal if there is a delay in the service or if the application is rejected, she said.

ADC B S Manjunath informed her that as many as 9,52,074 applications were received this year. Of them, 9,51,757 have been disposed and the remaining 317 will be cleared soon.