Drunk man vandalises bust of Mahatma Gandhi in school

A man in inebriated state reportedly vandalised a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and statue of goddess Saraswathi installed in the premises of a government higher primary school at Harogolige in the taluk on Sunday night. The incident came to light a few days later.

According to the school authorities, Govinda, a daily wage worker, had gone to the school and asked for drinking water when he was in an inebriated state. Noticing it, the teacher hesitated to give water to him. Enraged by it, he damaged the bust and statue installed in the school premises.

He had also damaged flowers, vegetables, coconut and arecanut plants grown in the school premises.