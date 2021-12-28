Drunk man vandalises bust of Mahatma Gandhi in school

Drunk man vandalises bust of Mahatma Gandhi in school

He had also damaged flowers, vegetables, coconut and arecanut plants grown in the school premises

DHNS
DHNS, Thirthahalli,
  • Dec 28 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 22:59 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

A man in inebriated state reportedly vandalised a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and statue of goddess Saraswathi installed in the premises of a government higher primary school at Harogolige in the taluk on Sunday night. The incident came to light a few days later.

According to the school authorities, Govinda, a daily wage worker, had gone to the school and asked for drinking water when he was in an inebriated state. Noticing it, the teacher hesitated to give water to him. Enraged by it, he damaged the bust and statue installed in the school premises.

He had also damaged flowers, vegetables, coconut and arecanut plants grown in the school premises.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mahatma Gandhi
Statue

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

 