Elderly couple, son hacked to death in Belagavi

Three members of a family were hacked to death by a gang of six unidentified persons at their house at Dodwad in the taluk in the wee hours of Sunday.

Shivananda Basavanthappa Andanshetti (60), a former taluk panchayat member, his wife Shantavva (55) and their son Vinod Andanshetti (26) are the victims.

According to police, Shivananda had deserted his first wife, daughter of his sister. Months later, he married Shantavva. Andanshetti family had a tiff with neighbours over a property, police said.

The family, which was gearing up for the wedding of Vinod, scheduled for Jan 30, saw a pall of gloom descend on it.