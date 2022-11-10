Ensure govt adopts Kempegowda's vision, probe Yettinahole project: forum to Modi

The Shashwatha Neeravari Horata Samithi has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for adoption of Kempegowda's vision to bring Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru rural districts back to life.

The forum noted that the state government has failed to help the three dry districts in the south despite clear action plans dating back to 1997.

"Unlike other rulers who built cities next to rivers, Kempegowda built Bengaluru as well as its water security by constructing a series of lakes which provided clean drinking water and irrigation networks thereby bringing food security and protecting livelihood of the people. However, lack of such foresight among governments of independent India has left the three districts in dire straits," said Anjaneya Reddy of the Samiti.

He said the successive governments have also ignored the 1997 study by the ISRO to revive lakes through restoring the nalas that enabled the cascade flow. "In 2014, when he visited Chikkaballapur, Modi promised water for irrigation. We want to remind the prime minister that nothing has changed here on the ground even as he unveils Kempegowda's statue," Reddy said.

Probe 'Yettinahole scam'

The Samiti has demanded the prime minister to initiate a probe into the Yettinahole project on which Rs 13,000 crore has already been spent while efforts are underway to increase the project cost to Rs 24,000 crore.

"The BJP called for bandh to oppose the scam. Now, it has joined hands with the scamsters. Meanwhile, not a drop of water has come out of the project which was taken up despite warnings by the Central Water Commission and the Indian Institute of Science," it said.

Reddy said the KC Valley and HN Valley projects have caused damage to Kolar and Chikkaballapur by pumping water without tertiary treatment. "The stinking water pumped to our lakes has led to hyacinth overgrowth and pollution. The project has been conceived and executed in clear violation of the Manual on Sewerage and Sewage Treatment. We hope the prime minister will look into the callous attitude of the state government towards the people of these districts," he said.