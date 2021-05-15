Fact check reveals Covid medicines not available in some areas of Mysuru

A few medicines, prescribed for Covid treatment, are not available in a few localities of Mysuru city.

In a fact check, it was found that Paracetamol, Ivermictin and Doxy, generally used for treatment of Covid, were not available in Apollo Pharmacy and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra on Dr Rajkumar Road near JSS Layout.

While the drugs were not provided to some patients, who were subject to tests at the Covid Mitra on the campus of Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, Lakshmipuram; Parecetamol and Ivermictin were provided at the Covid Mitra on the premises of Central Hospital for Beedi Workers on Mahadevapura Main Road near Kalyangiri.

Ivermectin and Doxy were not available at Lucky Medicals on Dr Rajkumar Road and Medicare Medicals on Mahadevapura Main Road. However, on the same Dr Rajkumar road, all three medicines were available at Baba Medicals. Some of the pharmacies were not open on the particular road, due to Covid lockdown and also intermittent rains, on Saturday.

Besides these three drugs, Zinc tablets, Vitamin C tablets, Cetrizine, Pantoprazole tablet, Shelcal, anti-tussive cough syrup and inhalational Budesonide are administered to Covid patients.

Kumaraswamy of the Pharma Association, under the Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that there is no scarcity of drugs that are prescribed for Covid patients, except Doxy. “Doxy is expected to arrive by Monday. Meanwhile, alternatives for Doxy are available. However, in a few areas, the pharmacists are not showing interest in procuring the drugs, as business is not up to their expectations, in such areas,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that there can be scarcity of the drugs prescribed for Covid patients. “As the same drugs are prescribed for most of the patients, the pharmacies may not have sufficient stocks. But, the government hospitals and Covid Care Centres have adequate supply,” she said.

However, Dr Munavar of the Central Hospital for Beedi Workers said that the hospital did not have sufficient Doxy on Saturday.

Rajesh Chawla, Aishwarya Medical Store on Irwin Road, said that there is no scarcity of any drug in the pharmacies in the central business district (CBD) of Mysuru. “The pharmacies in residential areas may not have stocked sufficient drugs. Only Doxy is in short supply. But, alternatives are available,” he said.

G Manohar, a relative of a Covid patient, expressed a doubt that the pharmacies may not be selling the drugs to Covid patients.

However, Rajesh Chawla said that during the first wave of Covid, the government had restricted sales of drugs related to Covid and Covid-like symptoms. “Now, there is no such restriction. People are ordering and getting such drugs even on online platforms. If the patient or the patient’s caretakers get the doctor’s prescription, we sell the drugs,” he said.

Meanwhile, DC Rohini Sindhuri addressed the people on Facebook live at 6 pm on Saturday, to create awareness on Covid. “There are 18,000 active cases as on Saturday. Half of them are under home isolation. Twenty days earlier, only 10% of the total positive cases of Mysuru district used to be in rural areas (taluks). Since the past 15 days, 50% of the cases are from the taluks. So, the spread is wide in the village-level,” she said.

The DC said, “Triage has been implemented in Covid Mitras since May 1 at all 150 primary healthcare centres (PHC). The first five days are crucial and if proper care is taken during this initial stage, Covid can be cured in home isolation itself. There are specific medicines for the symptoms. Among them Ivermictin, an immuno-modulator is very important.”

“Even if one tests negative, medication is a must for the symptoms. The drugs are available in all PHCs and Covid Mitras. Stickers, with the information on the precautionary measures and medication, will be pasted on the doors and walls of all houses, with the help of ASHA volunteers. All people should be aware of the medication,” she said.