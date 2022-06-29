Farmers worried over KIADB’s land acquisition plan

Several farmers in Kollur and Balkunje villages in Mulki are worried about what would happen to their livelihood in the future if the land is acquired for industrial purposes.

"Arecanut saplings are ready for harvest in another one or two years. However, if the land is acquired by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), which has issued notification for acquiring 1,091 acres of land for industrial purposes, we will lose everything,” they said.

“I own three-and-a-half acres of land on which I cultivate arecanut, coconut, jasmine and black pepper. I have planted 800 to 900 arecanut saplings and they are ready for harvest within a year or two. When I was ready to reap the harvest, the notice about the proposed land acquisition came. I am clueless about my future,” said Cyprian Gama from Kollur.

“I came here in 2002 and purchased land for my livelihood. I had availed loans which I have to repay from the harvest I earn from this land,” he said.

He also cultivates jasmine. There are 45 jasmine plants in his yard.

“Minimum of 15 'chendu' (a set of flowers tied by a string, normally around 700 to 800 flowers) of jasmine is sold daily. Earlier, I used to get 50 'chendu' of jasmine. But, due to the industrial pollution from the neighbouring Padubidri, the jasmine yield has reduced drastically,” he explained.

Dennis D’Souza from Pokkemane said, “We were leading a self-sufficient life all these years. We were not much affected when the lockdown was imposed in the country to check the spread of Covid-19 as we were self-sufficient with the food we cultivate. The government should allow us to live without acquiring the land. I have been cultivating paddy, sapota, pineapple, jackfruit, arecanut, coconut, cashew and other crops. The notice from KIADB has created confusion and fear in the minds of the people.”

“On one hand, the government is supporting farming by extending help in the form of various welfare measures, while on the other hand, in the name of industrial development, farmland is acquired and farmers are displaced,” said Freeda Rodrigues, who also comes from a farming background.

“If our farmland is acquired, where should we go for our livelihood? I have been looking after the farming in my family. With the available land, I cultivate arecanut, coconut and paddy. Owing to my hard work, I earn a livelihood. Other family members who are working abroad might agree to the land acquisition. But, people like us, who earn our livelihood with farming have no future with the acquisition of land,” said Rajesh D’Souza.

Balkunje GP president Mamatha Poonja said, “My family also cultivates paddy and other crops. I am aware of the hard work of the farming community. There are a few farmers in Balkunje who harvest paddy thrice a year. Farmers who depend on their land will be hit hard with the land acquisition.”