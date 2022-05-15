Fire arms training for Bajrang Dal members draws flak

The ‘Trishula Deekshe’ ceremony conducted for Bajrang Dal members during the ‘Shaurya Prashikshana’ training has drawn criticism from various quarters.

The eight-day ‘Shaurya Prashikshana varga’ training concluded at Sai Shankara School in Ponnampet saw MLAs M P Appacchu Ranjan, K G Bopaiah, MLC Suja Kushalappa visiting, sources told DH.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), RSS and Bajrang Dal activists from various parts of the state availed the training. Photographs of participants undergoing training in firing arms, holding Trishula during 'Trishula Deekshe' are being circulated on social media.

Sai Shankara School President Jaru Ganapathi said, “The school premises is being used for Prashikshana varga training for the last 10 years. I do not have information on imparting training in the use of firearms. As school children had a holiday, the premises were given to the organisers for holding the training. The organisers had arranged food, stay and others for the participants. We don't have any role in it. A few years ago, a national-level training was also imparted at the school,” he said.

Condemning arms training, SDPI state general secretary Apsar Kodlipete sought to know what action would be initiated by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh against the school in Ponnampet which allowed arms training for one week to Bajrang Dal activists.