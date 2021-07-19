Fire breaks out at SSLC exam centre in Mangaluru

Teachers immediately shifted the students to a nearby building and ensured that the examination was not interrupted

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 19 2021, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 16:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A fire broke out in the laboratory of a school near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Monday while students were taking the SSLC examination in an adjacent room, police sources said.

Teachers immediately shifted the students to a nearby building and ensured that the examination was not interrupted, they said.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, they said. 

SSLC exam
Mangaluru
Karnataka

