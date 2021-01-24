Fire breaks out in fancy store building in Shivamogga

A fire broke out in Mathashri fancy store building at Gandhi Bazar late Saturday night in Shivamogga city.
Firefighting staff rushed to the spot and doused the flame. No casualty was reported.
The cause of the fire is said to be an electric short circuit in the building. Cosmetic materials worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.
