Floating fur toy tiger creates confusion in Pandavapura

A fur toy tiger, which was found floating in the waters of Tonnuru lake in Pandavapura taluk, created confusion for a while on Wednesday with some people circulating videos and pictures of it alleging that it was the carcass of a tiger.
According to sources, the toy tiger replica used during 'Hulivahanotsava' and Mahadeshwara Swamy jatra in the village was disposed of in Tonnuru lake a long time ago. As the lake has received freshwater due to the rains, the outer layer of the toy, which resembled a tiger pelt, floated in the water leading people to think that it was the carcass of a tiger.
There were also rumours that a tiger had been killed and disposed of into the lake. Learning about this, the Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot only to find the outer layer of a stuffed toy tiger.
Range Forest Officer Puttaswamy clarified that "it was a soft toy made of plastic and wood and not a real tiger. Cases have been filed against those who circulated false news and created anxiety".
