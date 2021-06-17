Floating fur toy tiger creates confusion in Pandavapura

Gayathri V Raj
  • Jun 17 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 23:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fur toy tiger, which was found floating in the waters of Tonnuru lake in Pandavapura taluk, created confusion for a while on Wednesday with some people circulating videos and pictures of it alleging that it was the carcass of a tiger.

According to sources, the toy tiger replica used during 'Hulivahanotsava' and Mahadeshwara Swamy jatra in the village was disposed of in Tonnuru lake a long time ago. As the lake has received freshwater due to the rains, the outer layer of the toy, which resembled a tiger pelt, floated in the water leading people to think that it was the carcass of a tiger.

There were also rumours that a tiger had been killed and disposed of into the lake. Learning about this, the Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot only to find the outer layer of a stuffed toy tiger.

Range Forest Officer Puttaswamy clarified that "it was a soft toy made of plastic and wood and not a real tiger. Cases have been filed against those who circulated false news and created anxiety".

