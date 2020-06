Four Covid-19 positive patients, who were admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital have recovered fully and were discharged on Thursday.

Having said that, a total of 32 Covid-19 cases were reported and 15 cases have recovered and 15 are still active.

Two people have died due to the pandemic. As many as 10,649 throat swabs and sputum samples have been tested and 9,799 samples have tested negative.