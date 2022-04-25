Four including Bajpe inspector suspended for allegedly assaulting youth

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has suspended inspector Sandesh PG and three other staff members of the Bajpe police station, pending departmental inquiry, for allegedly assaulting three youths at the police station.

The action was taken based on a preliminary report submitted by ACP North Sub Division Mahesh Kumar. DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. Other suspended staff of the police station are Syed Imtiyaz, Praveen and Sunil.

The Commissioner said that three youth from Kateel had accused the inspector and three others of improper behaviour and had alleged that they were assaulted at the police station. Two of the youth are undergoing treatment at Government Wenlock Hospital and one is being treated at Sanjeevani Hospital in Kateel for blunt injuries and bruises on their body.

In the background to the incident, the Commissioner said that Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner had ordered to clearing of unauthorised shops near Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple. However, a few shops had reopened. When a person from Moodbidri had arrived to unload tender coconuts near one of the shops, two youths had intercepted him and prevented him from unloading them. The incident was brought to the notice of the Bajpe Inspector. The two youths failed to respond to the queries of the police on the incident. When they failed to respond, they were allegedly assaulted. Another person who visited the police station to release them on behalf of their parents was also allegedly assaulted.

The Commissioner said that all the police personnel have been directed to be careful of their conduct and behaviour while dealing with the public. Any issues at the police station should be brought to the notice of the higher officials.

