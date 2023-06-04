Four killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Mandya

In an early morning road mishap on Sunday, four people were killed on the spot on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway, at Tirumalapura village in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district.
A car rammed into an M-sand-laden lorry from behind, killing four people.
Also Read | Man killed in scuffle over trivial issue at MLA’s event in Chikkamagaluru
Two of the deceased have been identified as Hemanth (24) and Sharat (28) of Lakkenahalli village, of Magadi taluk. The other two deceased are yet to be identified.
The lorry was bound for Channarayapatna. The speeding car rammed into the truck from behind and was totally damaged as a result. All four passengers died on the spot.
Superintendent of Police N Yatish visited the spot. The bodies have been shifted to the Adichunchanagiri Hospital in B G Nagar.
Bellur police have registered a case.
