Four nabbed in Shivamogga violence; another stabbing stokes flames of communal tension

Shivamogga police on Tuesday nabbed four persons in connection with the stabbing incident reported on August 15 after communal tension surfaced at the Ameer Ahmad circle in connection with the Savarkar and Tipu Sultan flex banner row.

Meanwhile, another stabbing incident reported at Nehrunagar in Bhadravathi town, in which a Hindu youth was stabbed by a Muslim youth, has flared up communal tension in the district. However, police denied any link with the Shivamogga incident and clarified that the stabbing was motivated by a personal rivalry.

According to police, Sunil (28) is the victim and Mubarak (26) stabbed him when he was heading towards home. He sustained injuries on head, shoulder. Later, Mubarak was arrested.

Reacting to the incident, SP B M Laxmi Prasad told DH that the incident has no link with the communal tension in Shivamogga. "Sunil had threatened Mubarak on August 15, saying that he would inform the police about his gambling activities after capturing recordings of the same on his cell phone. The video of Mubarak's involvement in gambling activities subsequently went viral on social media. Enraged by this, Mubarak stabbed Sunil," he said.