Four of a family killed in car crash near Belagavi

Four members of a family on their way to a wedding were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling collided head-on with a container truck near Stavanidhi in Nippani taluk on Friday.
The accident occurred around 500 meter away from the marriage venue. The deceased have been identified as Adgonda Babu Patil (60), Chaya Adgonda Patil (55), Champatai Balasha Magadum (85) and Mahesh Devgonda Patil.
Superintendent of Police and other senior police officers visited the spot. Nippani police have registered a case.
Seven members of a family had lost their lives in an accident at the same spot, three years ago.
