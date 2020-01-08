Gaganachukki Jalapatotsava to held on Jan 18,19: MLA

MLA Dr K Annadani on Wednesday said that the popular Gaganachukki Jalapatotsava will be held in Malavalli taluk on January 18 and 19.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Jalapatotsava could not be conducted for the past two years due to various reasons. It has been decided to host the festival this year and it would be held on January 18 and 19, this year.

River Cauvery branches into two streams each of which makes a descent of about 200 ft in succession of picturesque waterfalls. The western branch is called Gaganachukki while the other is referred to as Barachukki.