Gangavathi Tahsildar, Shirastedar in ACB net for taking bribe

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Gangavathi,
  • Jul 20 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 19:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Gangavathi Tahsildar L D Chandrakanth and Shirastedar Sharanappa red-handed while receiving a bribe for including a name in Khata utar (land records) of the land.

Sundarraj, a resident of Vaddarahatti of the taluk, had submitted an application to include the name of his father in the land records of his land. Tahsildar Chandrakanth and Shirastedar Sharanappa demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 to get his work done.

Sundarraj then had lodged a complaint with the ACB in this regard. The tahsildar and shirastedar were caught red handed on Monday while accepting the bribe from the complainant. ACB DySP Rudresh Ujjanakoppa said the duo have been arrested and bribe amount has been seized.

