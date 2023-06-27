Girl injured in leopard attack in Chamrajnagar's Hanur

A girl was seriously injured in a leopard attack at Kaggaligundi village of Chikkamalapura gram panchayat, at Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday night.
The girl was sitting in front of her house with her father when the leopard attacked her.
Kaggaligundi village comes under Biligiri Ranganatha Temple Tiger Reserve area.
Read | Leopard attacks due to 'imbalance', says Karnataka minister
The seriously injured girl has been shifted to K R Hospital, in Mysuru, for treatment.
Ramu and his daughter Susheela were sitting in front of their house on Monday at around 7:30 pm, when a leopard tried to attack Ramu. When he started screaming, the leopard attacked Susheela beside him and even tried to drag her away.
When Ramu started shouting for help, the leopard ran away.
Susheela suffered serious injuries on her neck and face. She was immediately shifted to the nearby Holy Cross hospital for first aid and later shifted to K R Hospital in Mysuru.
