Give Rs 30L compensation to teacher's kin who died of Covid-19: MLC

  • Nov 21 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 10:58 ist

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda has urged the state government to release compensation of Rs 30 lakh to teacher Padmakshi who succumbed to Covid-19 infection. The government should also hand over Rs 4.50 lakh that was paid to a private hospital as an advance for her treatment. 

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting family members at Kallabettu, he said Padmakshi was infected with Covid-19 while on duty during the Vidyagama programme. The state government had promised to give Rs 30 lakh compensation for those covid warriors who succumb to the virus. Except for a doctor in Mysuru, the government has not released the compensation to others so far. 

The MLC said that the teachers should also be considered as Covid warriors.

