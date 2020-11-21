Give Rs 30L compensation to teacher's kin who died of Covid-19: MLC

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda has urged the state government to release compensation of Rs 30 lakh to teacher Padmakshi who succumbed to Covid-19 infection. The government should also hand over Rs 4.50 lakh that was paid to a private hospital as an advance for her treatment.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting family members at Kallabettu, he said Padmakshi was infected with Covid-19 while on duty during the Vidyagama programme. The state government had promised to give Rs 30 lakh compensation for those covid warriors who succumb to the virus. Except for a doctor in Mysuru, the government has not released the compensation to others so far.

The MLC said that the teachers should also be considered as Covid warriors.