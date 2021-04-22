Govt permits burial, cremation in farmhouses, pvt lands

Govt permits burial, cremation in farmhouses, pvt lands

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, Bengaluru, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2021, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 12:23 ist

Owing to a steady rise in Covid-19 deaths, the state government on Wednesday allowed families to cremate and bury their dead in their own land or farm house.

This has been approved to decentralise the process and allow the family members to say goodbye to their loved ones without having to queue up at crematoria and burial grounds, according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad.

The government decision comes in the wake of several complaints and concerns about lack of space or long queues at burial grounds and crematoria. 

However, families will have to adhere to all other Covid -19 protocols including sanitisation, ensuring that those placing the body in the grave are wearing PPE kits, gloves and other protective gear.

No rituals that involve touching of the body will be allowed, as per the guidelines. Bathing and hugging the deceased should be avoided, according to the existing Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, 116 people died of Covid-19 in Karnataka on Wednesday. Overall, the state has recorded 13,762 deaths during the pandemic.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Covid crisis
crematoria

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 