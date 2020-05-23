Grievances pour in during DH-PV phone-in programme

People from villages, and also from urban areas, poured their grievances on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat Prashant Kumar Mishra during the Deccan Herald-Prajavani phone-in programme, organised by the publications here, on Saturday.

The CEO assured the callers that their problems will be solved soon and he suggested solutions to some. Deputy Secretary (Development) M Krishna Raju noted down the names of the callers, their mobile numbers and their grievances.

D Lingaraju, a resident of Lakshmipura in Mysuru taluk, sought a house under Ashraya Housing Scheme. Chandru from Subbaiahnakoppalu, Periyapatna taluk, complained that he was not getting physically-challenged persons’ pension since four months.

D Mahesh of Puttegowdanahundi, Mysuru taluk, complained that the sewage water was contaminating the village lake. He also sought a job card, under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Guruswamy and Shivashankar of Mallupura had complaints against Bannari Amman Sugar Factory.

While Arun Raje Urs of Bettadathunga complained about the problems in the pure drinking water unit, Darshan from Sargur appealed for cleaning up of River Kapila and also repair of Ooty Road. Vijaykumar of Nagarle sought an enquiry into the works of multi-village drinking water project that includes Kavalande and Kalkunda.

Sharath of Husainpura demanded construction of toilets for 200 houses. Amith of Belavadi, Nagappa of Chowthi, Rajasekhar of Danayakanapura and Prashanth of Kuppegala sought solution to the problems in drainage system, drinking water project and street lights in their respective villages.

Ravi from Suttur complained of problems due to manholes. Kiran of Clean Mysuru Foundation pointed at the encroachment of a lake at Hinkal. Devendra of B Dundanahalli alleged that the silt was being removed with an excavator, instead of employing people in his village lake.

Kumar of Keggere and Prasad of Chattnalli Palya sought repair of handpumps of borewells. Venkatesh of Gopalapura and Venkatesh Joshi of Saranahalli appealed for repair of pure water unit. Narayana Joshi of Bannur pointed out that the internet network problem was hindering work in the gram panchayat office.

Sathish from Chandagalu alleged that the GP officials were not providing information under Right to Information Act. Beerappa of Harohalli urged the officials to make arrangements to treat drainage water in a scientific way.

The CEO said that he would ask the respective Panchayat Development Officers to attend to their problems.