HC directs MyMUL to hold final recruitment list

JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh said, the High Court of Karnataka has directed Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers' Societies' Union Limited (MyMUL) authorities not to announce the final list of selected candidates for various posts in MyMUL.

In a press conference here, on Monday, the MLA said, the high court has issued an interim order on August 13 in this regard.

Mahesh said, "MyMUL has included recruitment in the agenda of its upcoming Board meeting. If the authorities announce the list, violating the court order, a petition will be filed before the court."

Mahesh appealed to the selected candidates not to bribe for appointment. "The term of the existing board will come to an end by September 13 and the process of appointing an Administrative Officer is underway. No one should give a bribe," he said.

"Even though the recruitment matter is pending before the court, the authorities are in a hurry to complete the process. Cooperation Minister, also Mysuru District In-charge Minister, S T Somashekar must clarify," he demanded.

Mahesh said, "Despite the complaints to Governor, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Somashekar, the government has failed to conduct a probe. Instead, the government is supporting the irregularities. A fresh recruitment notification should be issued."