Heavy rain pounds Uttara Kannada, Malnad districts

Even as North Karnataka districts continue to face floods owing to heavy rain in neighbouring Maharashtra, several parts of the state received copious showers on Sunday, pushing up inflow into major reservoirs.

It rained heavily since morning in Theerthalli, Agumbe, Hosanagar, Mastikatte, Ripponpet, Hulikal, Jog and Sagar in Shivamogga district. Hosanagar taluk registered the highest rainfall of 198 mm in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am Sunday). The showers pushed up inflow into Linganamakki, Chakra, Mani and Savehaklu reservoirs.

Davangere city and surrounding areas received moderate rain.

Heavy rain continued to pound Uttara Kannada district and Kadra dam across River Kali is full. As much as 31,000 cusec of water was released into the river from the reservoir on Sunday. The inflow into Supa dam too has gone up. Sirsi, Siddapur, Yallapur and Mundgod taluks received rain for the whole day.

Incessant rain in Maharashtra triggered landslides and disrupted train services between Mangaluru and Mumbai on Sunday.

Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha train (No 12620) that left Mangaluru on Sunday afternoon was terminated at Kundapura railway station and its pairing train LTT-Mangaluru Central (12619) was cancelled between Kurla and Mangaluru, said Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) Public Relations Manager Sudha Krishnamurthy in a press release.

The trains service between Karnataka and Goa were badly affected due to landslide Tinaighat near Londa railway station in Khanapur, Belagavi district.

The land beneath the railway track was washed away leaving the tracks almost hanging. The region has been receiving copious rains. Villagers on sighting landslide and damage to the railway tracks brought the issue to the notice of the officials at Londa Railway Station. Immediately the trains plying on this route were stopped. The restoration work was taken up immediately leading to resumption of train services at the earliest.