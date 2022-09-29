High-level probe into collapse of Gangolli mini-jetty: Angara

District in-charge-Minister S Angara has said that a high-level probe will be ordered into the collapse of Gangolli mini-jetty.

"Additional details on who will conduct the probe will be announced on Monday," Angara told mediapersons after a spot inspection at the jetty. Angara, who is also Minister for Ports and Fisheries said the investigation will be conducted in a transparent manner and the guilty will be punished. The contractor also will be blacklisted, he declared.

He asserted that he trusts local fishermen as they are more familiar with the situation than technicians. Their expertise should be considered. According to the minister, poor quality of construction work had tarnished government's image. He said so for Rs 10 crore had been spent.

Fishermen leader Ramesh Kunder charged that there was widespread corruption in construction of mini-jetty. In 2013, Rs 10 crore was released, and a jetty was built. The jetty was damaged in 2016, and another Rs three crore was released in 2018 for temporary repair works. Unscientific works had become a norm and no investigation was conducted.

"There are thousands of fishing boats in the vicinity. This is a busy season and due to the collapse of jetty, the fishing boats are forced to anchor in Bhatkal and Malpe harbours," Kunder lamented.