High-level team should assess need for wholesale market at Baikampady APMC, says Mangaluru MLA

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should send a high-level team to APMC yard in Baikampady to assess whether a wholesale fruits and vegetable market at the yard was required.

The foundation for the wholesale market was laid recently and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 12 crore. Already, out of 668 godowns/stalls at APMC yard in Baikampady, 357 have remained unoccupied.

Even 50 per cent of those that are occupied, are devoid of business activity."In such a scenario what was the need to develop a market by utilising the cess collected from farmers and traders at the APMC yard. The cess collected by the APMC should be utilised for the welfare of the farmers. I will write a letter to the CM to stop the work till a high-level officials team assesses the need for the market at the APMC yard,” Khader said.

Loans denied

Stating that banks are denying educational loans for the students pursuing professional courses, the MLA said parents and students are made to run from pillar to post to get the loans sanctioned. The government too has neglected the student community by failing to release the scholarship amount, he alleged.

The MLA urged the district administration to convene a meeting of the bankers and sort out the issues related to educational loans. If any student is denied of the educational loan by the banks, then they can approach the Congress, he said.

“We will fight for the cause of the students and ensure that they get justice,” he said. "The MLAs and MPs from ruling BJP government should have sorted out the issue. When the demand for government schools are increasing, the government has failed to provide necessary basic infrastructure to government schools. There is shortage of teachers in schools and the government should take steps to recruit teachers immediately," Khader added.

Further, the MLA urged both centre and state government to give priority to supply of vaccines to carry out uninterrupted vaccination camps in the district. There is a need to take up the vaccination drive at the micro-level to ensure all the citizens are vaccinated against Covid-19.