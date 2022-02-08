Hijab row escalates: Sec 144 in Shivamogga after students hurl stones at college

As the hijab-saffron shawl row turned violent in various parts of the city, prohibitory orders have been enforced under Section 144 of CrPC in Shivamogga for two days on Tuesday.

According to police, some students hurled stones at government first grade college at Bapujinagar in the city in which some students were injured. They were staging protest in the premises of the college demanding the authorities concerned either to permit them to attend classes wearing saffron shawl or ban hijab. Some agitators hurled stones at the college in which some of them sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to district McGann teaching hospital in the city.

Police stated that prohibitory orders will remain in force in Shivamogga city till February 9. Assembly of five or more people in public places has been banned.

