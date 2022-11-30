Hindu activists send Muslim trader back from Mangaluru festival

Members of some Hindu organisations allegedly sent back a Muslim trader who had arrived to do business during the 'Shashti Utsava' at the Harihara Subrahmanyeshwara Temple at Kogadu's Gonikoppal Tuesday.

Saffron shawl-clad men were verifying identity cards of traders when they noticed a Muslim trader using his friend's card. He was then denied permission to carry out his business, sources said.

Police said that neither the temple trustees nor traders filed any complaint. The temple had recently clarified that traders from all faiths were allowed during the 'Shashti Utsav'.