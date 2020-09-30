IAS officer B Sharat approaches CAT over transfer

IAS officer B Sharat has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), questioning the state government for transferring him within 29 days of him taking charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.

The CAT, which heard the plea, has adjourned it until October 7.

Speaking to DH, Sharat said, "I have been transferred before completing the tenure. Hence, I had appealed to the CAT seeking a stay on the order."

The new DC Rohini Sindhuri, had also approached the CAT, questioning the transfer, while she was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan district. "I have also appealed in a similar manner," she said.

B Sharat, who took charge as the DC of Mysuru on August 29, was transferred on September 28. Rohini Sindhuri took charge as the new DC of Mysuru.