Incessant rain inundates farmland in Dakshina Kannada, triggers landslide

Incessant rain resulted in houses and agricultural fields in low-lying areas being inundated with floodwater on Monday.

A minor landslide occurred near the house of Ravi Kumar at Kaniya in Bajathooru of Puttur taluk.

In the past 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Monday), Dakshina Kannada received an average of 91.3 mm rainfall. Bantwal received highest with 114.9 mm followed by Mangaluru 104.9 mm, Belthangady 87.7 mm, Sullia 82 mm and Puttur 67.2 mm. The water level in river Nethravathi stood at 5.9 meters in Bantwal and 27.1 meters in Uppinangady.

According to officials, 91.2 hectares agriculture crops and 12.36 hectares horticulture crops had been destroyed due to heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada district. From April 1 till date, 34 houses were fully damaged and 853 houses were partially damaged in the district.

A team of 25 SDRF and 25 civil defence personnel were deployed in the affected areas for rescue operations, DK Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K V said.

Landslides

Landslides had occurred on at least four acres of land in Alladakadu forest area in Kolli Nadthikallu of Belthangady taluk. As the area comes under reserve forest, people live three kilometres away from the site.

A boulder fell on the road following heavy rain in Mithakodi near Mudipu. The district administration is preparing to shift families from low-lying areas in Ullal and other parts of Mangaluru.

The rise in water level in Kudtamugeri rivulet has inundated farmland in Kolnadu.

The tree branches and driftwood had struck in the piers of the vented dam, inundating the surrounding areas at Karai.

As river Nandini is in spate, the connecting road to Mahaganapathi Mandira at Athooru Bailu was inundated.