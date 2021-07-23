Incessant rains flood low-lying areas in Belagavi

Heavy downpour for over 24 hours led to low-lying areas in Belgagavi flooded as water gushed inside houses on Friday.
Areas like Maratha Colony, Cariappa Colony, Nanawsdi and Shivaji Nagar witnessed flooding. People were finding it difficult to save household articles and flush out the water.
Storm waters not cleared before the Monsoon and encroachments made in the 'nallahs' created an obstruction to water flow leading to the situation.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?
Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life
Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri
See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest
Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice
Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home
See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide