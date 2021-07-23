Incessant rains flood low-lying areas in Belagavi

Heavy downpour for over 24 hours led to low-lying areas in Belgagavi flooded as water gushed inside houses on Friday.

Areas like Maratha Colony, Cariappa Colony, Nanawsdi and Shivaji Nagar witnessed flooding. People were finding it difficult to save household articles and flush out the water.

Storm waters not cleared before the Monsoon and encroachments made in the 'nallahs' created an obstruction to water flow leading to the situation.