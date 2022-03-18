Indigo to begin operating Hubballi-Hyderabad flight from April 27

IndiGo airlines will start operating a flight between Hubballi to Hyderabad from April 27.
The flight will leave Hubballi at 8 am and land in Hyderabad at 9.10 am. In the return direction, it will take off from Hyderabad at 9.40 am, and land in Hubballi at 11 am.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has thanked Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and IndiGo management for taking steps to start this direct flight service.
