Industrial townships planned at 10 locations in state

The state government has plans to set up industrial townships at 10 locations across the state, Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has said.

"Industrial areas have been set up in Peenya, Dobbspet, Belur (Dharwad sitrict), Gokul Road and other places. There has been a long-standing demand for setting up industrial townships in these areas. One such township will come up in Haveri on an vast expanse of 1,000 acres and it will be a model one for the entire state," Shettar said. He was addressing a press meet here on Tuesday.

He said that in order to reduce the pressure on industrial areas in Bengaluru, it was being planned to promote industries in tier-II and tier-III cities in North Karnataka.

The obstacles for setting up industries have been removed by bringing in amendments to Land Reforms Act and Karnataka Industries Facilitation Act. "The new regime will herald a revolutionary change in the industrial sector. There are no restrictions on land purchase in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. Similarly, Karnataka too has simplified the process for setting up industries," the minister said.