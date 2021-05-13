Infected woman kills self at Covid care centre

A Covid infected woman ended her life by hanging, at the Covid Care Centre at the BCM Hostel in Maddur town on Thursday. Gowramma (55), wife of Chowdaiah of Belur village, Mandya taluk, is the deceased.

According to the officials, Gowramma was admitted to the Covid Care Centre after she tested positive on May 10. She was supposed to be discharged on Thursday. But, she was found hanging in the toilet, with her saree.

The incident created panic among other patients for a while. Tahsildar Vijay Kumar and Taluk Health Officer Dr Ashalatha visited the spot.