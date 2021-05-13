Infected woman kills self at Covid care centre

Infected woman kills self at Covid care centre

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Maddur (Mandya dist),
  • May 13 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 22:08 ist

A Covid infected woman ended her life by hanging, at the Covid Care Centre at the BCM Hostel in Maddur town on Thursday. Gowramma (55), wife of Chowdaiah of Belur village, Mandya taluk, is the deceased.

According to the officials, Gowramma was admitted to the Covid Care Centre after she tested positive on May 10. She was supposed to be discharged on Thursday. But, she was found hanging in the toilet, with her saree.

The incident created panic among other patients for a while. Tahsildar Vijay Kumar and Taluk Health Officer Dr Ashalatha visited the spot.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

maddur
infected woman
COVID
Kills
self

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

 