Infighting could have led to leopard's death at Shettihalli: Vet

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 13 2021, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 07:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A five-year-old male leopard reportedly succumbed to injuries after fighting with another male leopard at Shettihalli wildlife sanctuary limits near Shivamogga.

The leopard sustained severe injuries on its face and body. The Forest guard discovered the dead body of the big cat while he was on patrol in the forest area. Veterinary officer Vinay S conducted a postmortem on it and the carcass of the leopard was burnt in the forest area as per the norms. 

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shivamogga Division I M Nagaraj said generally, leopards don't fight with one another like tigers. But the veterinary officer has stated that fighting between two leopards was the reason for the death of one of the big cats. However, the exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report. 

leopard
Karnataka
shivamogga

