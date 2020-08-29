K S Eshwarappa expresses happiness for Sangolli Rayanna statue issue being resolved

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa expressed satisfaction over the issue of installation of statue of Sangolli Rayanna at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk being resolved.

He complimented Water Resources and District In-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and officials for resolving the issue amicably and putting curtains down on it.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Saturday, Eshwarappa said his visit to the city had been scheduled four days back. Sangolli Rayanna statue issue being resolved before his visit was a good development and we are happy for the good end to the controversy.

Sangolli Rayanna and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have made their own contribution for the country. They cannot be confined to any particular community or caste. Some narrow minded were attempting to create problems and there was no need to give them attention, he said.

Talks have been held with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw the cases filed against Kannada activists for installing the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, Eshwarappa informed.

Regarding letter written by Maharashtra Minister Ekanath Shinde alleging atrocities on Marathi speaking people at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk on Friday, he said there was no need to give attention for such letters.